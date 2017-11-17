Central African Republic: Dozens of Minors Rescued From Rebel Groups

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday extended the mandate of the Organization's peacekeeping mission in the… Read more »

Kinshasa — MORE than 60 children have been rescued from armed groups in the war-torn Central African Republic (CAR). The 28 girls and 35 boys have been handed over to humanitarian actor for their social reintegration in the northern Kaga-Bandoro province. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and UN Mission in CAR, which secured the release of the minors however, the persistence of high activism by armed groups means that the risk of enlisting children remains high in the area. Militants' recruitment of children is among a series of problems afflicting the Central African country. Recurring clashes between armed groups in the northwestern Batangafo and Saragba since October have displaced some 5 000 refugees. They are in urgent need of food and other relief items. CAR is torn by crisis after the Seleka, an alliance of Muslim rebel militia factions, overthrew then-President François Bozizé and took over towns in the northern and central regions of the country. They are in direct conflict with Christian radical Balakas. Since election in 2016, President Faustin-Archange Touadéra's government is hapless in the escalating militancy. - CAJ News

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.