Gambia: Bem Wants D150K in Plot Super Nawettan Title

This year's Super Nawettan surprise finalists Barra Essau Mayamba (BEM) are targeting a D150K figure in their plot for the title when the tournament resumes.

BEM lost out to Sukuta on penalties but want to go a step further by lifting the trophy. But for this dream to see light of day, according to BEM Zonal Sports Committee chairman Yankuba Marong, the outfit will require D150, 000 in preparations.

Marong made this revelation in a recent meeting with the team which also included a cross section of the area's dignitaries and supporters.

The convergence comes just after BEM's exploits. Outlining the zone's intentions to scoop the FIBank-sponsored championship next term. Chairman Marong also urged the team to form an official fan group to boost the players' morale.

BEM's campaign was hit by a slight set-back after die-hard fan Nene Marong fell from the stadium covered stands in a ghastly accident in the semi-final victory over SK East, leaving her with a broken ankle.

For this drawback, Marong said it was in the team's plans to pay Nene visit at the hospital to dedicate the trophy to her who he said, wept uncontrollably after learning of BEM's defeat in the finals.

Deputising the side's captain, Modou Joof extolled fans' efforts in roaring the outfit this far while vowing to win the trophy come next year.

Photo: the area's dignitaries also in attendance

Throwing his weight behind's Joof's remarks, Edi Sonko, an erstwhile Gambia youth international, challenged the players to gun for the gong at resumption of the tourney, urging them to take up the game as a trade.

Taking turn to speak, BEMs' gaffer Dodou Jammeh brooded over the team's failed plan to clinch the cup.

Also present at the occasion was Lower Niumi's NAM Matarr Jeng, Rara Hydara and Adama Sonko.