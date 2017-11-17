Gambia: Office of Chief Justice Judiciary of the Gambia

16 November 2017

The Supreme Court of the Gambia commenced sitting in a new session in Banjul yesterday the 15th of November, 2017. The session will continue until Friday the 24th of November.

For the first time, the Supreme Court will have a full complement of five Gambians sitting as Justices of the Court. The judges are Hassan B. Jallow Chief Justice, Justices Gibril B.S. Janneh, Justice Raymond Sock, Justice Cherno Sulayman Jallow and Mamyassin Sey.

During the session the court is expected to deliver 13 judgments in both civil and criminal cases.

It will also hear five criminal Appeals and twenty civil appeals

