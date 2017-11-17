Botswana First Country Outside U.S. to Expand Spectrum

Gaborone — BOTSWANA is set to receive expanded spectrum after authorities granted authority to a local subsidiary of America's Globalstar for terrestrial mobile broadband services. The Botswana Communications Regulator Authority (BOCRA) has granted the company authority for services over 16.5 MHz of S-band spectrum at 2483.5 to 2500 MHz. Globalstar, the provider of mobile satellite voice and data services, filed its application for terrestrial authority in Botswana in early 2017. With BOCRA's approval, Botswana becomes the first country outside of the United States to approve Globalstar's terrestrial S-band authority and the first country to approve the authority over 16.5 MHz across Globalstar's licensed 2.4 GHz holdings. "We would like to thank the team at BOCRA for their prompt review and approval of our application. BOCRA is a leader in spectrum policy for the continent of Africa and this approval provides Botswana with significant expanded spectrum for terrestrial mobile broadband," said Jay Monroe, Globalstar Chief Executive Officer. "We believe other regulators across Africa and the world will agree that BOCRA's approval represents sound spectrum policy for consumers and we look forward to additional approvals." In 2014, in partnership with Broadband Botswana Internet (BBi), Globalstar announced the commencement of construction of its commercial gateway located in Gaborone, Botswana. Globalstar provides coverage to Angola Botswana, Burundi, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

