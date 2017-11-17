Cameroon: A Global Fight

analysis

Baromètre

Whereas multinational companies are hypothetically hailed for their contribution in economic buildup in countries of the world, the same business groups are playing a cankerworm role in breaking down the same economies on which they are surviving.

The tax avoidance tactics developed by these companies, many of which are taking advantage of the lapses of fiscal laws in many nations, have produced very undesirable consequences giving birth to persistent and consistent friction between countries and multinational companies.

This state of affairs is leaving no country indifferent even the so called developed nations. It is for this reason that in 2000, the World Forum drew up standards on banking and fiscal laws to establish a balance of various jurisdictions from both developed and less developed societies. Its first secretariat saw the light of day in 2009.

The World Forum has as mission to monitor and ensure the respect of and implementation of standards in terms of fiscal transparency and exchange of information.

Tax evasion, it is known to every nation, is a crime. The interconnectivity of the world economy which today with the development of the Information and Communication Technology has rendered the world a global village, has rather made thing difficult for nations with multinational company penetrating the system with multiple techniques of tax avoidance.

Countries of the African continent seem to be the most hit considering their low level of industrialization and trade development.

The tenth forum on fiscal transparency and exchange of information is meeting at the time African nations especially oil producing countries are facing lots of difficulties with their economies following persistent fall in oil prices.

The situation has pushed countries of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community [CEMAC] to resort with the support of the International Monetary Fund to other sources of income. And so, many are broadening their tax base with the hope of filling the vacuum created by low oil revenue.

The massive presence of multinational companies, many of them operating as affiliates in order to avoid or pay less taxes, is certainly a big economic leakage. In effect, it took time for many governments to realize and recognize the importance of hinging on the idea of global taxation which they initially saw as an obscure topic.

To say the lease, global taxation system is central to global decision-making because most foreign direct investment (FDI) and global operations these days are biased by tax considerations.

The numbers are huge. For instance, with around 10 trillion dollars worth of world trade being intra-firm and a similar portion being intermediate (as opposed to finished products or services), it is the multinational firm that gets to decide internally what unit price it will type on its export invoice.

No equivalent benchmarks are easily available. Many other tax-avoidance methods do exist as countries grapple on how to identify and handle them. There is no world government or supranational tax authority.

A world fragmented into more than 190 jurisdictions (nations) is at odds with multinational companies that look on the entire world as their blank canvas willing to relocate operations wherever it suits using several sorts of tax-avoidance techniques to survive.

As a global issue affecting all the nations of the World, the fight to limit their nefarious effect on the economies has equally become a global war.