Nigeria: Ebonyi Hospital Medical Director, Another Official, Kidnapped

Unknown gunmen on Thursday kidnapped the Chief Medical director of the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Emeka Onwe Ogah.

Also kidnapped alongside the CMD was one of his administrative officers, whose name could not be ascertained at press time.

The State Commissioner of Police, Titus Lamorde, confirmed the incident.

He said the incident occurred in Kogi state around Ajaokuta while the CMD and the officer were returning from Abuja where they went for a meeting.

The police boss said the driver of the vehicle was shot while the CMD and his administrative officer were abducted in the process.

He said security operatives in both states were already taking steps to rescue the victims alive and arrest the attackers as soon as possible.

Mr. Lamorde appealed to the public to furnish security operatives with meaningful information that will help on the matter.