Nigeria: Police Deny Withdrawing Security Aides From Obiano

The Nigerian Police has denied that they withdrew the security details attached to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State stating that only the Aide De Camp (ADC) and Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the Governor were invited to a stakeholders parley with the Inspector General of Police on the need for a peaceful election.

The police stated that few hours after the parley which was attended by all other security agencies, the duo of the ADC and CSO to the governor returned to government house.

The Police, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, added that there are currently 221 police personnel deployed to the governor for his personal safety, pointing out that at no time were these officers withdrawn.

The statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, said: "The Nigeria Police Force has observed the innuendo, distortion of facts and false assertion in the media about the withdrawal of the Aide- De- Camp (ADC) to the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano.

"It is absolutely imperative to correct the wrong impression created in the media that the governor's aide-de-camp was withdrawn. The true position of the matter is that the aide-de-camp or any other police officer attached to Chief Willie Obiano, governor of Anambra State was not withdrawn.

"On Tuesday, 14th November, 2017, the ADC and CSO to the governor were called to the Police Command Headquarters in Awka to attend IGP's lecture with all other police personnel deployed for the election, which was also attended by the heads of other security and safety agencies participating in the security arrangement for the election under the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in the state.

"The ADC and CSO returned few hours later after the lecture, same date, to their duty posts in Government House, Awka, Anambra State.

"Though, the Anambra State Police Command had issued a press statement to clarify the reasons why the ADC and CSO to the governor were called to the command headquarters in Awka for the lecture and that they were not withdrawn, it is also pertinent to set the records straight and inform the public and re-emphasise the fact that the ADC and CSO to the governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano were not withdrawn from their duty posts.

"For the avoidance of doubt, a total of 221 police officers and men including the ADC and CSO are currently attached to the governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano for his personal and office protection.

"The breakdown is as follows: One (1) ADC (SPO), One (1) CSO (SPO), One (1) Unit Commander (SPO) from 45 PMF, One (1) Admin Officer (SPO) to administer the Police Personnel, 43 Personnel of Police Mobile Force (PMF) - from 29PMF & 54PMF, 62 Personnel of Police Mobile Force (PMF) - from 45PMF, 46 Personnel of Special Protection Unit (SPU), 66 Personnel of Conventional Police Men - Total: 221."

Continuing the statement said: "Obviously, the 221 police personnel attached to Chief Willie Obiano are more than the strength of some Police Area Commands in some states of the country.

"This is done to ensure optimum safety and protection of the Executive Governor of Anambra State.

"Consequently, members of the Public and the good people of Anambra State are implored to disregard the report that the aide-de -camp to the governor of Anambra State was withdrawn.

"Furthermore, the security arrangement currently being implemented by the Nigeria Police Force to ensure a conducive atmosphere for a credible, free and fair gubernatorial election scheduled for Saturday, 18th November, 2017 will not be compromised and will cover the protection of all the flag bearers of the 37 political parties participating in the election.

"The Force will also ensure adequate protection of the electorates, INEC officials, election observers/monitors, electoral materials and the general populace before, during and after the election."