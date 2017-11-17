17 November 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Dakuku Tasks Legal Experts On Updates of Maritime Law

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eromosele Abiodun

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has charged practitioners of law in the maritime sector on the need for regular updates on the knowledge of the sector, due to the dynamism of maritime law regulating the industry, which is key to its development.

Speaking at the dinner event of the annual general meeting (AGM) of Nigeria Maritime Law Association (NMLA) held at Uyo in Akwa Ibom State, Peterside described maritime which is driven by international laws as a pillar of the economy and issues regarding the sector must be taken seriously.

According to the NIMASA boss, "Maritime is driven by international and municipal laws with an infusion of technology which makes the sector always re-evolving; maritime law is a specialised branch of law so practitioners must update their knowledge to meet up with the pace of the change of the sector."

He also noted the importance of the maritime aspect of law to NIMASA, adding that the law majorly is concerned with commercial aspects of shipping as well as the navigation which are core functions of the agency in its bid to ensure that Nigeria's maritime domain remains safe and secure for maritime business to thrive.

Earlier in his presentation, President of NMLA, Mr. Lucky Ilogu SAN said that NIMASA, as the maritime safety administration of Nigeria, has a great role to play in the development of the maritime sector.

He commended Dakuku and the agency's management team for ushering in a new direction for the maritime industry through its repositioning drive.

The NMLA is a body of lawyers and related professionals in the maritime industry established in 1977. It is the Nigerian Chapter of the Comite Maritime International (CMI) which was the first known international organisation concerned with maritime law and related commercial practices.

Nigeria

IMF Warns Nigeria, Others Over High Debt Service

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned Nigeria and other sub-Saharan African countries of excessive debt… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.