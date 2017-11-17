17 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Odinga's Homecoming - What We Know So Far

Photo: Nairobi News
Nasa supporters welcome Raila Odinga at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.
By Kenfrey Kiberenge

Nasa leader Raila Odinga is expected back in the country after his whirlwind tour of the United States and Europe.

There is uneasy calm as his supporters are expected to clash with police in Nairobi after their bid to receive him inside the airport was rejected.

Here is what we know about the return:

Flight

Mr Odinga is currently aboard a KQ305 flight from Dubai. By the time of publishing, his flight was overflying Somaliland airspace.

You can track his journey here: https://www.flightradar24.com/KQA305/f8e2f47 .

ETA

The plane carrying the former Prime Minister is expected to wheel down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at between 11:06am and 11:10am. He is expected to spend some time at the airport before exiting to meet his supporters.

Security

Security has been beefed up around the airport and the city. There are reports of teargas canisters having been lobbed to disperse his supporters around Cabanas area where they were being dropped by buses.

Security check into the airport has also been enhanced.

Route from the airport

Mr Odinga's motorcade will snake its way from the airport through Outer Ring Road, Jogoo Road, Landhies Road, Haile Selasie and Uhuru Highway all the way to Uhuru Park.

Rally

The former PM is expected to address a rally at the Uhuru Park grounds in Nairobi.

