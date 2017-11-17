Kenya: PS Comes Face to Face With Rot at Muthurwa Market

Photo: Nairobi News

Transport and Infrastructure Principal Secretary Paul Maringa and Starehe MP Jaguar at the Muthurwa market on November 16, 2017.

Transport and Infrastructure Principal Secretary Paul Maringa looked harassed every bit as he waded through raw sewage at the Muthurwa market in Nairobi on Thursday.

The PS was taken for the tour by Starehe Member of Parliament Jaguar real name Charles Njagua.

Mr Maringa was pictured facing difficulties while navigating through the stagnant waste water while wearing mud boots.

"Toured Muthurwa & Marikiti Markets with the Principal Secretary, Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, Mr Paul Maringa and AG. Director General Kura, Eng. Silas Konoti and MCA CBD, Mr Gengi to ascertain the state of the markets & roads. Heavy rain has greatly affected transport & drainage in the markets making them almost inaccessible," wrote Jaguar.

"I call upon the county government to work closely with other relevant authorities to create an enabling environment for traders to do business within the markets. This will go a long way in easing congestion of Hawkers trading within the CBD."

The multi-million-shilling market, which was opened in 2007, has been reduced to a shell due to poor drainage and uncollected garbage.