Liberia: LP's Legal Process Dishonest

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Charles Walker Brumskine of the Liberty Party

Before Liberians queued on October 10 to exercise their franchise by voting candidates of their choice in an electoral process that had been condemned and disqualified in some quarters, opposition parties did not pay much heed, perhaps hoping to make use of a rather 'loosed' situation as the case has reportedly been in time past.

But with the outcome of the election being as it is, they are barking like wild dogs, claiming frauds and irregularities. Legitimate they may claim their complaints are, other Liberians disagree and think the action is the height of dishonesty. Rev. Gardea Johnson is one Liberian who provided reasons Liberty Party's action is dishonest. New Republic Jackson Clay, Jr. listens to the Baptist Preacher when he shed light on the prevailing national embarrassment.

While most Liberians hail the Liberty Party (LP) for using the legal process to challenge the results of the October 10 poll, a Baptist prelate has deemed it otherwise.

Tough-talking Rev. Rev. Gardea Johnson of the Restoration Baptist Ministry does not believe the LP is honest by launching legal challenge against the election which international observers said was credible.

The United States Embassy Wednesday issued a statement to back the credibility of the election and to call on concerned parties to allow the runoff take place between the CDC and UP.

Rev. Johnson who Thursday appeared on the Truth Breakfast Show (TBS) said the process was very dishonest because "those who are complaining are the same ones responsible for what is happening."

Johnson said he sees no reason why political parties should collaborate now to protest elections results when they could not have done it from the beginning of the elections process, when several irregularities were discovered with the process so as to have a free, fair and transparent election.

"The problem with this collaboration is not an honest one because, why are they collaborating now when they could not collaborate in the pass to correct the wrongs within the system but coming up now because those wrongs have got up with them," he stressed.

Venerated for his vocal stance on national issues, Rev. Johnson characterized the ongoing hearing at the NEC as complete unserious activities only intended to waste the country's time and resources to please certain individuals.

"What is unfolding at the NEC involving the political parties over the recent October 10 polls is not a rule of law," he argued, and added "some individuals are hiding under the rule law to do what they want to do in order to keep the country hostage for their personal benefits."

He is not the only personality questioning the challenge to the election results. Liberians in other public sectors don't believe the LP and its collaborating parties have good intentions by challenging the results of the elections.

Claiming that he is supporter of legal process, Rev. Johnson says he does not support any process that appeared legal but has some ulterior motives.

He cited direct reference to ongoing legal process at the NEC involving political parties.

"I support a legal process, but what I do not support is anything that is fishy and appears like a legal process like what is going on currently at the NEC," Rev Johnson said.

Also, the Baptist preacher wondered why would the parties want to follow the legal process at this stage when in fact they had refused to do same from the onset of the entire election process, have lost in a 'fraud process,' a situation he thinks prompted legality.

He asserted that most of the major moral institutions responsible to speak truth to power have all compromised and as such things are the way they are.

"We have compromised most of our moral institution over the period of time. When you compromise the major moral institutions that are supposed to speak truth to power, you are threading on a dangerous ground," the clergyman stressed.

Rev. Johnson denied being a sympathizer of Democratic Change (CDC), rather a sympathizer of a free and fair Liberia.