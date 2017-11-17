Kenya: IEBC Has No Legal Authority to Preside Over a Secession Referendum

Dr Korir Sing'Oei on Posted on November 17, 2017 - 3 min read - shares

Honourable Peter Kaluma, the Homa Bay legislator, acting at the behest of NASA coalition, has submitted a Bill structured as a constitutional amendment Bill that proposes hiving off 40 of the 47 counties, to drastically reduce the territory of Kenya as confirmed by Article 5 of the Constitution, to form the so-called People's Republic of Kenya.

Curiously, and without reflecting on the full import of the Bill, IEBC has signalled readiness to carry out referendum on the Bill if conditions under Article 255-257 are complied with. This is an error of colossal proportion.

Since the end of World War II, the international legal order has been structured around two central tenets: the notion of equal sovereignty of states and territorial preservation of existing boundaries. The norm calling for the perpetuation of the territorial status quo was the guiding principle during decolonization, when states inherited and retained colonial borders under a legal principle known as Uti possidetis.

The Organization of African Unity (OAU) declared in 1964 that "the borders of African States, on the day of their independence, constitute a tangible reality."

Its successor, the African Union, "defends... the territorial integrity and independence of its member states," based on inviolability of colonial borders.