Kenya: Nzili Agrees to Terms of Early Retirement As KNUT Puts House in Order

Nairobi — The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has resolved that its National Chairman Mudzo Nzili should proceed on terminal leave immediately pending his retirement in April next year.

Speaking following a meeting of the Union's top leadership, Nzili stated that the contentious issue of retirement and when to hold elections had been dealt with conclusively.

"Upon attaining age 60, one shall cease to hold office. Me and my deputy shall attain the mandatory age of 60 in 2018. The bone of contention that we have resolved was for us to be effectively replaced though and elections held this December," he said.

According to Secretary General Wilson Sossion, Nzili and his deputy will attend the Annual Delegates Conference set for next month where they will give their farewell message to teachers.

"Between now and June, we shall be dealing with the transitional issues so that we can now and in future handle retirements and transitions in a decent and more organised manner," he stated.

Here is Wycliffe Omucheyi who has been appointed as chairman in an acting capacity.

"These are issues that my colleagues being led by the very able Secretary General Wilson Sossion have been able to deliver and as a union, we will follow the constitution when dealing with them," he stated.

The Labour Ministry had initially warned KNUT against holding by-elections to replace Nzili, saying he has not attained the retirement age.

A statement from the ministry pointed out that it would be unlawful to proceed with the planned by-elections scheduled for December 14 since no positions are vacant.

The statement said that the ministry has received letters of objection from Nzili, and the 1st Vice Chairman Samson Kaguma who both stated that they have not attained the mandatory retirement age.