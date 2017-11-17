Liberia: Tipoteh Proven Right or Wrong?

Liberians are awaiting result from complaints against the October 10, 2017 election which according to some parties was marred by fraud and irregularities, somehow supporting similar position once held by some politicians before the poll.

Few months to the October 10 polls whose results have been challenged, Dr. Togba-Nah Tipoteh then presidential hopeful, had prognosticated the elections wouldn't be credible.

Dr. Tipoteh who ran for president thrice and is renowned for his stance on social justice and human rights, accentuated as reasons the failure of the National Elections Commission (NEC) to produce a voter roll for the elections, as well as the dual citizenship status of Cllr. Jerome Korkoya, Chairman of NEC.

As the only politician who loudly decried an "American-passport carrying personality" being at the helm of the electoral body, he filed a writ of prohibition at the Supreme Court in a bid to stop Chairman Korkoya from presiding over the elections.

The Court did not rule as the prohibition demanded but asked the parties to return to status quo, meaning NEC should be able to look into the issue and make a determination.

Dr. Tipoteh accordingly dropped his pursuit of the case and eventually pulled out of the election as presidential candidate.

But in April and August of 2017, the former Alliance for Peace and Democracy (APD) flag-bearer issued two strong-worded statements in which he questioned the legitimacy of Cllr. Korkoya to preside over the elections as well as the entire electoral process.

April Statement

In an April 14, 2017 statement, Dr. Tipoteh, also an internationally renowned economist insisted Cllr. Korkoya was a citizen of the United States of America.

"For more than two years now, Dr. Tipoteh continues to bring to the attention of the public the fact that NEC cannot perform free, fair and democratic elections because it does not operate according to the Constitution of Liberia," the statement quoted him.

He reminded Liberians how Constitution calls for a citizen of Liberia to be a Commissioner of NEC, and added "Mr. Korkoya is a United States citizen, and cannot serve as a Commissioner of NEC, not to mention his serving as the Chairman of NEC."

His statement coincided with events marking the observance of April 14th and was to remind Liberians to exercise patriotism by using knowledge to prevent violence.

At the time, Dr. Tipoteh presented what he claimed was the U.S. Naturalization Number of Mr. Korkoya as 30628201, having been sworn in on December 21, 2007 in the State of New Jersey, United States of America.

"In the face of this evidence on the U.S. citizenship of Mr. Korkoya, the President of Liberia should now call upon Mr. Korkoya to resign from NEC and stand trial for the criminal offence of having dual citizenship, U.S. and Liberia, which is a crime under the Constitution of Liberia. The President should terminate Mr. Korkoya's service at NEC immediately were he to refuse to resign," he stated.

Dr. Tipoteh took Cllr. Korkoya to court "to have justice done to pave the way for the holding of free, fair and democratic elections in Liberia, thereby preventing violence in the process of transitioning from one governance arrangement to another."

August statement

He raised similar concerns in an August 11, 2017 statement when he called on the government to take urgent action to make the October 2017 electoral process constitutional.

He said he made call because he wanted Liberia to be run on the basis of the Rule of Law rather on the Rule of Person so as to prevent chaos and violence.

"Specifically, Dr. Tipoteh is calling for movement from unconstitutional rule to constitutional rule because the Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC) is a citizen of the United States of America when the New Elections Law of Liberia says in Chapter 2 section 2.3 that "Commissioners of the National Elections Commission of Liberia shall be Liberian citizens and shall not be less than thirty-five (35) years of age".

Also, he said the elections would definitely not be fair given the fact that a foreigner, who happens to be a citizen of the United States of America, is the main Supervisor of the October 2017 Elections.

Tipoteh wondered how any election can be fair when the election is based on unfair practices, "like the October 2017 Elections for Liberia that has an unconstitutionally and therefore unfairly, appointed Chairman of NEC."

He made reference to the dissention of Commissioner Jonathan Weedor who disassociated "himself with the unconstitutional rule and practices of the NEC Chairman."

According to Dr. Tipoteh Commissioner Weedor disagreed with the unilateral decision of the NEC Chairman to insist that a voter registration card alone empowers a Liberian to vote.

Is he wrong or right?

At present, the outcome of the elections which did not produce a first run winner is being challenged amid allegations of irregularities and frauds, the same Dr. Tipoteh once raised.

The runoff between the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and the ruling Unity Party (UP) is on hold as a result of complaints filed by the Liberty Party which is being joined by other parties including the UP.

At the ongoing hearings, witnesses provided by the contesting parties have made wide-ranging revelations and allegations.

Ex-Chairpersons of the NEC in persons of Cllr. Francis Johnson Allison and James Fromayan testified that the entire electoral process was flawed and unconstitutional.

Cllr. Allison made reference to the voter registration roll and the permission of voters whose names were not reflected on the roster to vote in the election.

Their testimonies somehow enlightened Dr. Tipoteh's position.

With no idea what the outcome would be, whether in favor of the NEC or against, many Liberians are turning attention to Dr. Tipoteh's unheeded calls that the elections would not be free, fair and transparent.

While some parties are contesting against the election, international bodies are saying otherwise, terming the election credible.

Dr. Tipoteh could either be proven right or wrong depending on the results from the ongoing hearings which are marred by twists and turns.