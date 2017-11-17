Nigeria: Jonathan, Fayose, Others Storm Onitsha, Rally Votes for Obaze

Awka — Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday said the only way for the Igbos to end marginalization was for them to vote out the All Progressives Congress, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) beginning with Saturday's governorship election in Anambra state.

He urged Anambra people to return the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) back to the state by voting for the party's candidate, Mr. Oseleka Obaze and stand firm to defend democracy in the state.

Jonathan who led governors of Rivers, Delta, Abia, Ebonyi, Ondo, Taraba, Gombe and Deputy governor of Akwa Ibom states as well as former governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel to the grand finale of campaign rally of the PDP at All Saint field Onitsha, maintained that PDP was a party to beat in the forthcoming election.

He noted that Anambra has been a PDP state from the onset but along the line deviated to APGA, adding that the people of Anambra state should not make the mistake of voting another party that would mortgage their future.

"PDP is the real party that can lead Anambra to the promised land, the founding father of PDP is from Anambra state which is Dr. Alex Ekwueme and PDP has more population in the country. PDP will bring development to Anambra state.

"We will encourage enterprise, Obaze will encourage enterprise in Anambra state. You must not make mistake on Saturday, vote for Obaze. You need somebody that can have a voice and represent you well when he goes to Abuja, you need first eleven when you go to Abuja to defend the interest of Anambra state.

"We need somebody that will protect the interest of Anambra people, somebody to protect the interest of Igbo. We don't want any situation Igbo will complain of marginalization, it will depend on people you send there and then governors and people we send there.

"We need somebody that will encourage enterprise and business and who has the connection oversea to attract foreign partners to the state and that person is Obaze," he stated.

In his remark, the former Governor of the state, Peter Obi stated that Obiano was a mistake and bad product which Anambra people should correct in the forthcoming election.

"He should tell us what happened to N75 billion left in the state account and N192 billion allocation. Obiano said there is no need of saving money, he sold Anambra state house in Lagos state, let's vote him out" Obi stated.

In their separate remarks, the Governors of Rivers Nyesom Wike and his Ondo state counterpart, Ayodele Fayose, urged the people of the state to vote PDP candidate in order to end hardship and negative change brought to the country by APC led administration.

They said that APC has no other agenda than rigging the election and urged the voters to vote and defend their votes. "You should protect your vote, don't allow them to intimidate you, PDP is the answer and has a better candidate that should be supported to end impunity and hunger in the land".

Responding, the PDP candidate Mr. Obaze said he was humbled by the overwhelming support of the party and people of the state and called on them to come out en mass to vote for him on Saturday.