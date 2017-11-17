Chinhoyi University of Technology students Levi Castain, Tasungurwa Dewah and Tafadzwa Shaun Mvelasi showcased some of their art works in separate exhibitions that ended yesterday. Castain's show was dubbed "A Journey to the Soul", Dewah showcased under the banner "Melting Pot" while Mvelasi's exhibition was titled "Art World".

Castain's exhibition was at Joina City in the city centre and Mvelasi was at 32 Downie Avenue in Belgravia whilst Dewah had his show at Nemakonde High School in Chinhoyi. The three-day exhibitions were open to the public for free and saw these Creative Arts students showcasing drawings, paintings, photography, fashion designs, graphics and 3D artefacts among others. Castain said his theme "A Journey to the soul" describes his journey at university and the challenges he faced.

"My exhibition describes a life changing experience I encountered during the course of studying Creative Art and design Honors at Chinhoyi University. I was confronted with the thought of switching majors because I felt trapped. A journey to the soul is an individual in-depth transformation voyage into the deepest, most wholesome, refreshing source of meaning and purpose in your life," said Castain about his exhibition. Dewah who likes to express himself through art said he chose a theme that gave him no boundary.

"Generally the phrase melting pot refers to a sphere which accommodates people or things of varying cultures, talents, background, among other differences. I chose this theme because it accommodates various and different forms of visual art without limits. A melting pot is said to never get full and is non-selective therefore the theme gives me the chance to include almost any form of visual art mainly the ones I have learnt at CUT during my four year tenure," said Dewah. Mvelasi's exhibition stressed the importance of art and how it influences the world.

"Art Word is a theme which illustrates the existence and importance of art in our daily activities. It was inspired by prominent artist such as Dominic Benhura who have showed the importance and also educated the community about art. This exhibition showcased different artworks I have learned as a creative art and design student at CUT," said Mvelasi. An exhibition is a compulsory course done as fulfilment of the requirements for the degree in Creative Art and Design and is held to be the completion of the four year programme.