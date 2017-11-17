Kenya: Heineken Launches New Premium Beer in Kenya

Global beverage giant Heineken has introduced a smooth-crispy beer into the Kenyan market, seeking to tap into the changing consumer taste.

The Dutch Brewer on Wednesday night launched the Amstel, its third alcoholic product in the Kenyan market since it started its operation in the country in 2011.

Amstel, with an alcoholic content of 5 per cent will be available in 330ml bottle and 500 ml can, retailing at select outlets across the country at Sh160 and Sh180 respectively.

"The decision to introduce Amstel into the Kenyan market is informed by our research that shows our target consumer enjoys a classier lifestyle in their everyday pursuit of attainable luxuries.

"This provided a great opportunity for us to expand our portfolio of products thus we brought in Amstel to meet this demand," said Heineken East Africa general manager Uche Unigwe.

Mr Unigwe has been Heineken's general manager for the last three years. He took over from Koen Morchuis who helped the company to set up its Nairobi headquarters in 2012.

"We want consumers to question their relationship with their current domestic beer and we are confident they will 'succumb to the aaah taste' once they've experienced Amstel.