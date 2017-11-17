Kenya: Audit Reveals Lose of Millions in Ghost Services

The auditor-general's report has shown discrepancies in how Kisii and Bomet county governments spent funds.

The spotlight is on the more than Sh203 million in Bomet and Sh9.7 million set aside for goods and services in Kisii.

The report was released by Auditor-General Edward Ouko who expressed concern on violation of basic accounting rules by devolved governments.

EVIDENCE

During the year under review, domestic travel expenditure in Bomet increased from Sh67 million to Sh115 million. The increase was not supported by documentary evidence.

The journeys could not be confirmed to have been authorised or the allowances put into their intended use.

"The Sh32 million foreign travel expenditure was not supported by a schedule to confirm journeys to those countries, names and cadres of the officers on the tours and costs for every trip," Mr Ouko said.

It was not clear how Sh5 million out of Sh58 million set aside by Kisii County for a consultancy firm was used.

The company had been contracted to provide services for digital topographic mapping and preparation of a development plan for Ogembo town.

SECURITY

"The propriety and value-for-money on the expenditure of Sh5 million cannot be confirmed," the report went on.

Also included under goods and services is Sh2.3 million paid to a company in form of imprest to facilitate training for the Kisii County budget committee in Nairobi.

"Consequently, the validity of the expenditure cannot be confirmed," read the report.

According to Mr Ouko, Sh960,000 paid to a firm for security services at Kisii Agricultural Training College could not be accounted for.

This is because the contract between the college and the company expired yet the executive continued to make payments for services received.