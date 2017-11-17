Kenya: No, All International Flights Have Not Been Diverted From JKIA

Kenya Airports Authority has refuted claims that all international fights to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have been diverted to Eldoret, Kisumu and Mombasa.

KAA clarified that normal operations were going at JKIA in Nairobi.

"Jambo, operations at JKIA are running normally. Kindly DISREGARD the communication currently circulating on social media saying the contrary," said KAA via Twitter.

The tweeted was prompted by a query from a user who posted what appeared to be an official communication from the authority.

The communication, announcing the purported diversion, bore KAA colours and borrowed heavily from past statements.

@KenyaAirports confirm authenticity please pic.twitter.com/PsteJRrxM2

- Patricia Mumbi 🇰🇪 (@Mumbic) November 17, 2017

Nasa leader Raila Odinga is expected to land at JKIA on Friday from his tour of the US and Europe.