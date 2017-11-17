Zimbabwe: Inputs Distribution Hits Snag

Foreign currency shortages have affected procurement of inputs under Command Agriculture and the Presidential Input Support Scheme with indications that less than 50 percent of the set target has been distributed. This is likely to affect yields this farming season, according to Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Deputy Minister Davis Marapira. The Presidential Input Support Scheme targeted to assist 1,8 million households. The Command Agriculture programme is targeting 400 000 hectares.

"At the moment we have distributed inputs under the Presidential Input Support Scheme to less than 50 percent of the target beneficiaries. Command Agriculture, as we recently announced, has been greatly affected by foreign currency shortages particularly Ammonium Nitrate fertiliser. This is because there have been delays by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) in the disbursement of foreign currency to fertiliser suppliers. We have since notified farmers to import fertiliser and other inputs on their own if they have access to foreign currency," he said.

"Under normal circumstances, we should have distributed inputs to all farmers by September 1 to enable farmers to fully prepare for the summer cropping season. I have no doubt that these developments will greatly affect the yield." Cde Marapira said there was need to prioritise the agricultural sector, which contributes 40 percent of the foreign currency, 70 percent of employment and 20 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). He urged fertiliser companies not to abuse foreign currency received from RBZ and selling fertiliser at exorbitant prices.

"RBZ should prioritise the agricultural sector at the moment and allocate more foreign currency to the sector to allow fertiliser companies to import inputs. We need foreign currency for companies providing implements and equipment so that they can import spare parts and new equipment. We also appeal to fertiliser companies not to charge exorbitant prices on fertiliser," he said.