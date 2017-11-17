Kenya: Chaos on Mombasa Road as Police Disperse Nasa Supporters

Police on Friday used teargas to disperse Nasa supporters from marching on Mombasa Road ahead of Raila Odinga's return.

Mr Odinga is expected to return to the country Friday after a week-long overseas tour in United States, Britain and Germany.

The youths had temporarily blocked several roads leading to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after anti-riot police denied them access to the airport.

Heavy security was deployed along the busy Mombasa road where the opposition leader is expected to make his way to the city centre.

Earlier, police had blocked some Nasa leaders from entering the airport. The leaders were accompanied by a crowd that chanted anti-Jubilee slogans.

Nasa politicians plan to lead a 'million man' march to escort Mr Odinga from the airport.

Mr Odinga left the country amid heightened political tension following the October 26 repeat election, which he boycotted over what he termed as unfavourable grounds.

The poll was won by the incumbent President, Uhuru Kenyatta.