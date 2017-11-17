16 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Governor Calls for EACC Probe After Report Cites Graft

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Oscar Kakai and Wycliff Kipsang

The county government of West Pokot has invited the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to conduct investigations after a report established massive corruption in the award of tenders in the previous administration.

Governor John Lonyangapuo subsequently suspended 23 projects started by former Governor Simon Kachapin to pave the way for scrutiny.

"We note with concern that most of the projects were non-priority. What was the need, for instance, of setting up an headquarters in every sub-county yet our people are grappling with abject poverty?" asked Prof Lonyangapuo.

An audit by the National Construction Authority carried out between August and October indicates that the cost of projects was highly inflated and tenders awarded to briefcase contractors where the county lost billions of shillings.

"There was a total disregard for procurement laws and lack of professionalism which saw contractors awarded lucrative tenders that they had no capacity to handle," reads part of the 200 page report.

The governor said that his government would not condone theft of public funds since most residents "are living below the poverty line, cannot access medical care, pay fees and have no food to eat."

The NCA report indicates that of the 23 projects they analysed, none met the required standards of construction and the public did not get value for money spent.

The report also cites construction of a Sh350 million tourist facility, where most of the money has been paid, but the workmanship is poor and work done is not more than 15 per cent.

"A majority of the contractors were not registered by NCA and therefore did not have a valid practising licence,"

Kenya

Vodafone Ghana CEO Terms Rumours of Her Replacing Collymore as 'Fake News'

Vodafone Ghana CEO Yolanda Cuba has dismissed rumors that she is taking over as the Safaricom CEO following Bob… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.