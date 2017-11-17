Kenya: Nelson Mandela Day Celebrated in Kenya After Postponement

Photo: New Times

Children from Kibera perform during celebrations to mark the Nelson Mandela Day on November 15, 2017.

Nelson Mandela Day was finally celebrated in Kenya after being postponed due to the general elections in August.

The event is celebrated globally every July 18 at the request of the United Nations.

It's an international day of philanthropy inspired by Mandela's speech on June 27, 2008 (his 90th birthday celebration) in Hyde Park, London.

The day aims to encourage individuals, communities, governments and non-profit organisations to take steps towards transformation.

During the celebrations on Wednesday, the South African High Commission Koleka Mqulwana urged South African Companies in Kenya to support children in informal settlements .

"Poverty reduction in Africa is a universal effort towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. We have joined forces with South African investors in Kenya to honour former President Mandela and also show our commitment to inspiring our children to achieve their dreams as we prepare them for positions of leadership in future," said Ms Mqulwana.

The Nelson Mandela Day which rallies people around the world to dedicate 67 minutes to serving the needy in the community serves as a tribute to the late President and his legacy.

The event was graced by top leadership of among other organizations ENGEN, South Africa Airways, MTN Business-Kenya, NED Bank, Nairobi Bottlers and Kansai Plascon Kenya Limited.