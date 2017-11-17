Zimbabwe: Chiragwi Blasts Boo-Boys

Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi has castigated the Zvishavane boo-boys who are making it difficult for his team in their fight to survive relegation, especially during their home games. Chiragwi called on the team's supporters to rally behind them as they are the only motivation for the team to survive the chop. The asbestos miners, who travel to Bulawayo for a lunch-time kick-off against How Mine tomorrow, have had a bad season and are battling the odds.

Shabanie Mine eased their relegation worries when they moved away from the drop zone following a 1-0 win over Hwange but they still have to fight for points in the two matches of the season to be safe. But the players were jeered by a section of the home boo-boys who mainly targeted former Triangle and Dynamos forward Richard Kawondera.

"These guys are always trying very hard, I give credit to them. They are fighters and I'm happy for Richard Kawondera. You see the fans were always blowing whistles at him but at the end of the day he is the main man. He changed everything in that match so we will always say it, 'Shabanie fans please don't boo at your players.' Two minutes you make a mistake, they start saying bad things to the players. But I'm saying our supporters are the only motivation to these youngsters so if they do that (jeering), that is putting them under unnecessary pressure yet we are playing at home.

"Now there is no difference playing at home or away. We are one family, the time we have now we really need to be together and fight for one cause," said Chiragwi. The coach also defended the introduction of Zvenyika Makonese in the second half.

"Zvenyika Makonese is just like Richard Kawondera. For him to play or not to play, that's our job, that's the reason why we have been employed at Shabanie. We do our job, we know when to play him or not. We know the reasons why he will be playing or not. Some people just cry foul. They do not know what is happening at the training. I appreciate their support but sometimes they have to give us credit also and to give us room to work because this is our job," said Chiragwi. He added that they will do all it takes to win their two remaining fixtures against How Mine and Yadah Stars.

"We are left with two games right but what I can say is Shabanie is not going to be relegated, we will keep on fighting until we are there," he said.