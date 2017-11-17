Nigeria: 221 Policemen Attached to Governor Obiano - Police

Abuja — The Nigeria Police Force disclosed yesterday that 221 Police officers were attached to Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, for his personal and office protection.

Obiano had alleged the withdrawal of his security detail, a development that necessitated the president to order the reinstatement of the governor's security aide.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, noted that the personnel attached to Obiano comprised one ADC, one CSO, one Unit Commander from 45 Police Mobile Force ( PMF) and one Administration Officer to administer the Police Personnel.

Others are 43 Personnel of PMF from 29 PMF and 54 PMF, 62 personnel of PMF from 45 PMF, 46 Personnel of Special Protection Unit (SPU) and 66 Personnel of Conventional Policemen.

Moshood said that Police personnel attached to Obiano were more than the strength of some Police Area Commands in some states of the country.

"This is done to ensure optimum safety and protection of the Executive Governor of Anambra", he said.

The Force spokesman said that the ADC or any other Police officer attached to Obiano was not withdrawn.

He explained further that the ADC and Chief Security Officer (CSO) were called to the Police Command in the state on November 14 to attend a lecture with personnel deployed for the governorship election.

Moshood said that the two security officers returned later after the lecture to their duty posts at the Government House in Awka.

He also noted that security arrangement currently being implemented by the Force for the November 18 governorship election in the state would not be compromised.

"The Force will also ensure adequate protection of the electorate, INEC Officials, Election Observers/Monitors, Electoral Materials and the general public before, during and after the election", he said.

The Nigeria Police Force has already deployed 26,000 additional policemen for the election billed to hold tomorrow.