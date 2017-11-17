Liberia: Light Stream's Medical Outreach Benefits Hundreds

Rev. David Fatorma, Senior Pastor of Light Stream Chapel Solution Outreach Ministries, been flanked by partners from the US.

The Light Stream Chapel Solution Outreach Ministries in collaboration with its partners has provided US$8,000 worth of medical assistance to over 1,500 women and children in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

The medical outreach team tested and treated women and children against health conditions such as the flu and malaria.

Reverend David Fatorma, senior pastor of Outreach Ministries, said those diagnosed with complicated illnesses such as diabetes and eye problems were referred to the appropriate specialists.

The medical outreach was the church's way of giving back to its members while at the same time reaching out to fellow Liberians in surrounding communities, said Rev. Fatorma. He added that the outreach will continue with the aim of building a healthy society.

The senior pastor revealed to this paper after providing a week-long medical services on Pago Island that the church plans to construct a maternity center in Mount Barclay, a community situated in District #1, Montserrado County.

"Our partners in the U.S. have already agreed to construct this maternity health care center in Mount Barclay that will cater to women and children in Montserrado and nearby counties," he added.

"We see this initiative as cardinal for the people of Mt. Barclay and Liberia at large. We want to ensure that there is a healthy society because our people will have the opportunity to visit health centers and have access to treatment," he said.

He will be working closely with his partners to invite specialized doctors and physicians from the United States to do major diagnoses and treatment for complex health issues, Fatormah said.

Also speaking to this paper, Dr. Don Jeffery Cui, a visiting medical doctor from the Living Light Church in Michigan, United States, said he envisages "coming back to Liberia to do more for the children of God."

"I am in this because I love Jesus. I know what he has done for me, that's why I'm in this work," he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Musu Yarkpawolo Bondo, lauded the Light Stream Chapel Ministries and its partners for the timely medical assistance provided to the people of Liberia.

"You have done well for the children of God and we pray that your organization will continue to provide more medical assistance to us," she said.