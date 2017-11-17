analysis

HSBC will continue to review the bank's exposure to alleged money laundering of the proceeds of State Capture in South Africa by the Gupta family. This follows Lord Hain's questions to the UK's Financial Conduct Authority pointing out that employees at the South African branch of the global banking giant had flagged suspicious transactions.



A spokesperson for HSBC, responding to Lord Hain's questions to the Financial Conduct Centre as to how the bank may have fallen short of its own standards, told Daily Maverick that it is continuing its investigation of Gupta-held accounts.

The bank did not respond to specific questions by Lord Hain including why and how HSBC head office appears to have ignored alerts from South African staff to irregular transactions through the Gupta family's Hong Kong accounts. These transactions relate specifically to an alleged 21% kickback, worth R5-billion over two years, from South China Rail for the lucrative Transnet locomotive deal.

Hain also asked whether individuals associated with the Gupta family, including Duduzane Zuma, Salim Essa, Eric Wood and other Gupta associates, held accounts with the bank.

The HSBC spokesperson told Daily Maverick that the bank was determined to prevent criminals from accessing the...