Angola: Benguela - Haemodialysis Centres Workers End Strike

Benguela — The workers of the Haemodialysis centres of Benguela and Lobito municipalities, in the centre-west Benguela Province, last Thursday resumed work after signing an agreement with the Angolan Kidney Institute (IAR), which put an end to a strike that began last Monday.

The agreement was signed after hours of negotiations, last Wednesday, which involved the workers, the boards of the Haemodialysis centres and the board of the IAR, as well as representatives from the Provincial Government's health department.

In the meeting, the parties agreed to the payment of three months out of the six yet unpaid salaries by the end of this week, while the rest of the money is to be paid until the end of the year.

After putting a halt to their activities for three days, the workers of the Haemodialysis centres resumed work on Thursday.

The workers manifested their satisfaction at the agreement, hoping, however, that it is fully executed.

They also commended the commitment of the provincial director for health for being open to dialogue to resolve the dispute in a satisfactory manner.