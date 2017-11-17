analysis

Parliament faces a bill of R550-million for work on what it calls its Prestige Programme, which falls under the Department of Public Works. But in a belt-tightening environment, is it necessary, for example, to build a huge dome roof for the Good Hope Building and revamp Tuynhuys at a combined cost of more than R55.2-million, or a braai facility for a minister at more than R675,000? By MOIRA LEVY.

First published by Notes from the House

Parliament faces a bill of R550-million for completed, ongoing and proposed work on what it calls its Prestige Programme, which falls under the Department of Public Work (DPW).

This is the total amount that the department reported to a parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday. The report, which is a public document, listed various upgrades and refurbishments of parliamentary property, plus the purchase of a few ministerial houses.

The DPW met to brief the Portfolio Committee on Public Works on what is called the Prestige Programme, which focuses on Parliament, the members' parliamentary villages, ministerial residences and the parliamentary private sports club, Fernwood, in Cape Town's posh suburb of Newlands near Kirstenbosch.

One of the proposed revamps is for the presidential office complex known as...