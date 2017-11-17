South Africa: Minister Edna Molewa Participates in United Nations Convention On Biological Diversity Ministerial Dialogue At Cop23

press release

Minister of Environmental Affairs Participates in the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) Ministerial dialogue at COP23 in Bonn, Germany

The Minister of Environmental Affairs, Dr Edna Molewa addressed a facilitated dialogue hosted by the executive secretary of the United Nations Decade on Biodiversity under the theme 'One Action, Five Outcomes: Aligning National actions to amplify Achievement of Global Goals". The session was attended by the President of Palau, Ministers or political leaders responsible for environmental affairs from Peru, Mexico, Germany, Argentina, Japan, Poland, France, Egypt, Zambia, Rwanda and China.

The dialogue took place on the sidelines of the 23rd Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change in Bonn, Germany, on 16 November 2017.

The dialogue focused on firstly, the importance of enhancing knowledge and implementation of programmes that are managed under the CBD; the benefits of integrating all efforts across these programmes and solutions for enhancing the efforts in addressing poverty, biodiversity conservation, climate change, disaster risk reduction and combating land degradation and desertification.

Minister Molewa, accompanied by the Eastern Cape's MEC for Finance, Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sakhumzi Somyo, highlighted the need for alignment of efforts in turning barriers to implementation into opportunities through mainstreaming biodiversity in social and economic sectors. She shared the South African examples related to our programmes on sustainable use of our natural resources, innovative restoration and conservation of ecosystems, while at the same time creating socio-economic opportunities for particularly the youth, employment and poverty alleviation.

Dr Molewa underscored the role of biodiversity and enhancement of ecosystems services as the basis for sustainable economic and social development especially in developing country settings. The role of engaging business, investment, and financial sectors is even more relevant especially in this period, working towards the achievement of the 2030 SDGs. She further stressed the need for cross-sectoral approach and appreciation of in the value of biodiversity supported by tangible programmes that change the lives of people in a meaningful way.

Issued by: Department of Environmental Affairs