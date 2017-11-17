17 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Are South African Health Workers Being Silenced Into Malpractice?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Karessa Govender

"There is really no such thing as the 'voiceless'. There are only the deliberately silenced, or the preferably unheard." The words of Arundhati Roy, a writer turned human rights activist, rang particularly true through the course of the Life Esidimeni saga. The 118 deceased residents who have now risen to 141 were the preferably unheard - their cries for help through pressure sores and other unaccounted wounds, signs of starvation and dehydration, all fell on deaf ears. However, it is only in retrospect we see that they were not the only ones who were preferably unheard - those who predicted the train wreck and voiced their concerns were no more acknowledged than those that have fallen.

There has been a general narrative surrounding the role of the health care workers in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. Health care workers have come under fire from civil society and others who have questioned how it could have been that health care workers did not speak out throughout the process that eventually led to the death of 141 people. Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa, the former managing director of Life Esidimeni openly criticised the health care workers: "How could they not stand up and say 'over...

South Africa

'Political Leader Chris Hani's Killer Still Shows No Remorse'

Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus has not shown enough remorse for murdering the SACP leader, Justice Minister Michael… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.