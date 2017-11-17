South Africa: Are South African Health Workers Being Silenced Into Malpractice?

analysis

"There is really no such thing as the 'voiceless'. There are only the deliberately silenced, or the preferably unheard." The words of Arundhati Roy, a writer turned human rights activist, rang particularly true through the course of the Life Esidimeni saga. The 118 deceased residents who have now risen to 141 were the preferably unheard - their cries for help through pressure sores and other unaccounted wounds, signs of starvation and dehydration, all fell on deaf ears. However, it is only in retrospect we see that they were not the only ones who were preferably unheard - those who predicted the train wreck and voiced their concerns were no more acknowledged than those that have fallen.

There has been a general narrative surrounding the role of the health care workers in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. Health care workers have come under fire from civil society and others who have questioned how it could have been that health care workers did not speak out throughout the process that eventually led to the death of 141 people. Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa, the former managing director of Life Esidimeni openly criticised the health care workers: "How could they not stand up and say 'over...