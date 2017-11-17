17 November 2017

Liberia: UP Lawmaker Seeks Party Withdrawal

By Bridgett Milton

A steward of ruling Unity Party (UP) and Nimba Representative Mr. Worlea Saywah Dunah is calling on the UP and its presidential candidate Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai to withdraw their application filed before the National Elections Commission (NEC).

He wants the party convene a meeting of the National Executive Committee to talk on why there is a lawsuit, how the party stands to benefit and how it affects the Country.

He told journalist Thursday, 16 November at his capitol building office that the party has rules and procedures that govern decision making of the party, noting that in the absence of convention, their rules require that the executive committee makes decision.

He says to since the election of October 10, the Unity Party has not called an executive meeting. According to Mr. Dunah, when UP Chairman Wilmot Paye called a press conference on October 30, accusing the UP standard bearer emeritus President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf on elections issues, "they" called him and emailed him and all elected members of the party, raising the need to call National Executive Committee meeting to discuss those allegations.

Rep. Dunah urges that the constitutional time table considering election in the country must be respected and that it should not be subjected to a legal process that will throw the country outside of the constitutional frame work.

