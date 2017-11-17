Liberia: Wicked Plot

Former opposition All Liberian Party (ALP) chairman Mr. Emmanuel Lomax is accusing two former National Elections Commission (NEC) chairpersons Cllr. James Fromoyan and Cllr. Frances Johnson - Allison of being allegedly wicked, saying they lack moral grounds to testify in the ongoing elections fraud and irregularities case at the NEC.

The case filed by opposition Liberty Party (LP) and backed by ruling Unity Party (UP) has stalled a presidential runoff between opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and the UP.

Mr. Lomax claims Cllr. Allison's appearance before the NEC Hearing Officer just to base her testimony on media reports is a total disservice to the democratic space being created by the government and the international community.

Speaking at a program marking the endorsement of the presidential bid of Sen. George Manneh Weah, Lomax intimated that the action by the former NEC boss is a sign of deception and mere envy.

He adds that government had to pay back the expenses of Cllr. Marcus Jones due Cllr. Allsion's alleged poor administrative style while heading the Commission.

Lomax also recounts that during the days of Mr. Fromoyan at the Commission, the country almost went into war because of the blunder of the former NEC boss.

During the 2011 Legislative and Presidential elections, Fromoyan resigned his position due to conflict over a letter he sent to leading opposition party, Congress for Democratic Change with respect to elections results.

The Commission had on October 25, 2011, announced President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's Unity Party as having won the first round of the elections. But the Commission at the same time sent a similar letter to CDC that it won in the first round.

Mr. Lomax stresses that the two former NEC officials lack moral grounds to even stand against the Commission which they separately served.

He wonders how a former chief justice and former justice minister of the country will testify based on mere media report and cannot show any fact or evidence.

Mr. Lomax says it is worrisome for the democratization process of a country that has suffered 14 years of bitter civil conflict.

He notes that there were irregularities and shortfall within the electoral process, such cannot amount to systematic fraud as proffered by the Liberty Party and the Unity Party.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the party, Dr. Toga Gaywea McIntosh welcomes the newcomers and urged them to form part of activities of the party.