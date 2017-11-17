Liberia: UP Lawmaker Differs With Party

The Chairperson of the House of Representatives' Committee on Judiciary has called on the Unity Party to withdraw the lawsuit that is presently before the National Elections Commission and Supreme Court of Liberia.

Representative Worlea-Waywah Dunah of Nimba County, who is also an executive of the Unity Party told a news conference Thursday at the Capitol that the best thing the Unity Party can do, is to make sure that they take the complaint from the court.

Dunah said he was forced to take the airwaves on grounds that since the first round of elections, executives of UP failed to meet and take a decision as a party.

He claimed that the decision to go to court was reached by few executive members.

"We have applied every effort to talk with the party Chair, but he has failed to respond to our request and the only means now is to talk with the media," Dunah said.

Additionally, the UP executive said "I did not know about the decision as an executive member, but only heard of it over the media".

Rep. Dunah indicated that the decision by some UP executives did not take into consideration the involvement of the Executive committee, Counties committee, youth leagues and all elected members of UP.

The outgoing Nimba County district #7 lawmaker, who has served his county for 12 years, said court action does not reflect the views of the party.