South Africa: Mobility Renaissance Seals Global EMM Deal

A South African information technology startup has entered into a historic agreement with a United States-listed software firm for the deployment of solutions for enterprise mobility management (EMM). Based in Johannesburg, Mobility Renaissance has sealed a partnership with MobileIron Inc, headquartered in Mountain View, California. As of June 2015, MobileIron held about 9,2 percent of the global EMM market share. Kennedy Jubane and Manqoba Ndlovu, two professionals with a passion for cutting-edge technology, co-founded Mobility Renaissance, which develops mobile applications for personal and business use. Through a partnership with the Gartner leader MobileIron, the company provides businesses with an EMM platform for securing enterprise data and mobile devices. This gives feasibility of all organisation mobile devices, enables organisations' control over the use of a device, gives an organisation the power to deploy corporate data instantly from a central point to over 2 000 devices as well as enabling employees to separate personal and work profiles on their personal devices. Mobility Renaissance boasts a hub that uses cutting-edge technology to innovate and create packaged solutions that address day-to-day societal challenges. Examples of solutions in progress in this hub are BagIt, a financial technology mobile application that enables consumers to virtually bag their receipts at the Point of Sale. There is also Proximity Marketing - a localized wireless distribution of advertising content associated with a particular place. This technology makes use of Bluetooth Low Energy technology (BLE) to connect consumers on their mobile phones. "We have a team of well experienced Business Analysts and Architects that consult with businesses to better understand their problems and help plot a roadmap to solve these using Mobile First and Agile principles," Jubane,the Marketing Director explained. Implementation is then delivered by Mobility Renaissance's team of software artists, with customer playbacks in between. "We have solutions for businesses but are currently struggling with the "matchmaking" to find the suitable businesses that are interested in our solutions," Jubane said. He was positive of the company's progress following the emergence of SpliceWorks, a space where tech entrepreneurs can find the help they need to turn ideas into businesses, and businesses into market leaders. "As we were looking for such networks, we came across SpliceWorks. We believe that together Mobility Renaissance and Spliceworks can make magic," Jubane said. - CAJ News