South Africa: Lot At Stake in Wheelchair Basketball Qualifiers

Johannesburg — A change in attitude fuelled by a drive to win is all it will take for South Africa to perform better at international wheelchair basketball competitions, starting with the ongoing 2018 International Wheelchair Basketball Federation Africa World Championships qualifiers. This is the view of Malcolm McLean, head coach of the senior national men's team, as teams prepares for battle. With only one spot for each (men and women) to represent the African Zone in Hamburg, Germany next year, there is a lot at stake. The qualifiers take place until November 26 at the Tongaat Indoor Sports Centre in City of eThekwini in Kwa-Zulu Natal. Teams are drawn into two pools representing the men's division and one pool for women. South Africa's men, also known as Amawheelaboys, are alongside with Angola and Morocco. Algeria, Egypt and Zimbabwe are in the other group. In the women's competition, the hosts contend with Algeria and Zimbabwe. "The team selected is a mix of old and new players," McLean said a send-off dinner Wheelchair Basketball South Africa officials as well as sponsors Sasol attended in Johannesburg. "The old players bring in experience and the new players come with the energy to the game that we are looking for. As a short team measure, we must work hard on speed and our shooting as opposed to skills and form." Sasol reaffirmed its commitment as sponsors. "The 2017 IWBF Africa World Championship qualifiers are yet another opportunity for us to demonstrate our commitment to inclusion, diversity and equality in society for people with disabilities by using the sponsorship as a vehicle," said Nozipho Mbatha, Sasol Group Brand Marketing Manager. South Africa is commemorating the National Disability Rights Awareness Month between 03 November and 03 December.

