Liberia: Judicial Institute Graduates Inducted As Magistrates in Margibi County

By Yawah Jaivey, FPA Contributor

Monrovia — Three graduates of the James A.A. Pierre Judicial Institute at the Temple of Justice have been inducted as Associate Magistrates and subsequently assigned at separate Magisterial Courts in Margibi County.

Those inducted are Aaron Y. Fallah, Sr. assigned at the Baypolu Magisterial Court, Sebastian N. Gonyon, Sr., assigned at the Bondiway Magisterial Court and Kosan D. Torseh, assigned at the Roberts International Airport Magisterial Court.

The induction ceremony was held behind closed door in Kakata, Margibi County on Thursday, November 16, 2017 and officiated by Judge Mardea Tarr Chenoweth, the Resident Judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit Court of Margibi County.

Associate Magistrates Aaron Y. Fallah, Sr. speaking to reporters after the induction ceremony described the process as a way of granting them the mandate to dispense justice without fear and favor in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Liberia.

Associate Magistrates Fallah: "We are going to add onto the strengths and efforts of old judicial personals, hoping to decide cases on the basis of evidence adduce by the parties. We hope to bring difference to the justice system because we come from a professional institution."

He, however, vowed to always use evidences adduced in matters as reliance in dispensing justice and not on the basic of a party's opinion.

For his part, Associate Magistrate Sebastian N. Gonyon, Sr. expressed gratitude to the Judiciary for affording him and his colleagues the opportunities to join the justice system, vowing to apply efforts in improving the court structure, thus building the trust and confidence of the people.

The Bondiway Magisterial Court's Associate Magistrate promised the people of Margibi County and Liberia that he will ensure to dispense justice regardless of the status of a person.

"I urge my colleagues to be focused and true in the performance of our duties if the people must trust us and the justice system of this country," Associate Magistrate Gonyon noted.

At the same time, the newly assigned RIA's Magisterial Court Associate Magistrate, Kosan D. Torseh said he anticipates to work towards the reform system of the Judiciary, especially providing access to justice for the people of Liberia.

He reminded his colleagues that if the people of Liberia are to once again rekindle their trust in seeing the justice system credible, they must work impartially to live up to the trust and confidence reposed in them.

