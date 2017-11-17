Liberia: CDC Commends U.S. Embassy

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Senator George Weah

The youth league of the main opposition political party, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is commending the United States Embassy near Monrovia for the issuance of statement expressing explicit confidence in the outcome of the October 10, 2017 presidential and legislative elections.

Addressing journalists Thursday in Monrovia, the chairman of the Youth League, Jefferson Koijee said the CDC was not surprise of the statement from the American people.

According to him, the CDC has repeatedly said the will of the Liberian people must prevail, something he said was clearly demonstrated during the day of the elections as evidenced by the numbers of votes obtained by the party.

Koijee said it has always been the quest of the CDC to see the will of the Liberian people takes center stage through the democratic means and not what others are predicting.

The Youth League's boss said while they commend the American government position in this matter, Liberia as a sovereign nation must do better to address issue that has the propensity to jeopardize the peace and stability of the country.

"We say thanks to the American embassy for what we have been saying for a long period of time. We need people not to tell us, we have been on this road for 12 years because we know how peace is to us in this country. We should not wait for the American people to speak. The message was clear and powerful on October 10, 2017," he said.

However, dissecting the issues at hand in the country, Koijee said it is now clear to the Liberian people and the international community that the CDC is not a problematic political party as widely insinuated.

He said as far as the CDC is concern, it is the only passion of hope for the Liberian people.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy near Monrovia revealed that it was inspired by 1.5 million Liberians who expressed their commitment to and faith in democracy by voting in the October 10 elections.

The U.S. Embassy underscores the importance of a peaceful transfer of power to a new democratically-elected president in January, as reflected in Liberia's Constitution.

"The U.S. Embassy has confidence in the integrity of the October elections. No accredited Liberian, regional, or international observation group suggested that the cumulative anomalies observed reflect systemic issues sufficient to undermine the fundamental integrity of the electoral process. Where issues were identified in the first round of voting, we urge the National Elections Commission (NEC) to undertake corrective actions before, during, and after the runoff election," the statement.

The embassy has meanwhile urged the top two finishers, who collectively received the support of two-thirds of Liberian voters, to focus on constructively engaging each other and voters as they prepare to compete in the runoff.

"We appreciate that parties are availing themselves of the legal right to dispute resolution. We note, however, that with rights come responsibilities. Disputes and litigation should be initiated and conducted in good faith by the claimants, the NEC, and if needed, the Supreme Court, in an expeditious manner to permit the timely conclusion of Liberia's electoral process and a peaceful transition," the statement further said.

Meanwhile, the embassy has reminded political leaders to take their cue from the citizens who waited patiently to vote and did so with respect for their fellow citizens, regardless of political views.

It says efforts by any actors to impede the expressed will of Liberia's people for personal ambition could risk goodwill and future investments in Liberia by international partners.

"The Liberian people and the international community have worked too hard and invested too much to watch Liberia's progress stall. The United States remains committed to Liberia's future and encourages Liberians to conclude the presidential electoral process as soon as possible to allow Liberia's democratic and economic progress to continue," the embassy concluded.