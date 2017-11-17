Uganda: LRA Donates School Materials to West Point Students

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has donated assorted school materials to students of the N.V. Massaqoui Elementary & Junior High School in the borough of West Point, a suburb of Monrovia.

The items included LRA branded copy books, pencils, erasers and crayons among others, and was donated to 6th graders-a total of 150 students-as part of the LRA Corporate Social Responsibility program.

Presenting the materials, LRA Commissioner General Elfrieda Stewart Tamba, said the gifts to the primary students was a way of supporting their quest for education, while at the same time creating tax awareness.

CG Tamba who interacted with the students during the event, encouraged them to focus on their lessons if they are to achieve their dreams of securing a better future. "The sky should be your limit, so you need to keep pressing on," she told the students.

According to LRA's release, the gesture was in line with LRA's Cooperate Social Responsibility program.

Receiving the materials, the vice principal for administration at the school, Samuel Farinson expressed lauded the LRA for the donation.

He urged the students to make the best use of the school materials provided them by taking their education seriously.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has cleared one of its three auditors for his reported involvement in soliciting bribe to compromise taxes in millions of dollars.

Paul H. F. Siaffa of the Large Tax Audit Division was cleared of solicitation of bribe or "cold water" following an investigation conducted by the LRA Professional Ethics Division (PED).

Mr. Siaffa, along with two other auditors, was arrested by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) Enforcement Unit in Monrovia on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 for alleged extortion and criminal solicitation to reduce the tax liability of US$5M of a business entity for a bribe of US$12,000.

According to LRA's release, in a September 6, 2017 Letter of Clearance, the LRA, through the Human Resources Division, informed Mr. Siaffa that the July 25, 2017 report from investigation conducted by the PED had cleared him of all allegations, requesting him to return to work on September 11, 2017.