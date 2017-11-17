Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Holds Trade Meeting With Emir of Qatar

press release

As part of his 3-day official visit to Qatar, Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, held trade discussions with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The two leaders, whose discussions centred mainly on energy, infrastructural development, railways and roads, also discuss the need for the two countries to co-operate strategically for the mutual benefit of their respective populations.

The Emir of Qatar, who is expected to visit Ghana from 27th December to 29th December, 2017, told President Akufo-Addo that he was eager to see Ghanaian companies invest in Qatar. As a result, he would meet with the Ghanaian business community when he visits the country.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani indicated that Qatar was avid for forging strong partnerships and relations with countries such as Ghana, that are governed in accordance with the rule of law, respect for individual liberties and human rights and the principles of democratic accountability.

The Emir stressed the need to rekindle the ancient ties between Africa and the Gulf Region, which he said has weakened in the last 60 to 70 years.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo said he was grateful for the warm reception and hospitality accorded him and his delegation since his arrival to Qatar.

He was convinced that considering Ghana's significant gas resources available to her, it was prudent and imperative to learn from Qatar on how it had exploited her gas resources for the development of the country and the progress of its people.

President Akufo-Addo was optimistic of establishing an Embassy in Qatar with an Ambassador, prior to the visit of the Emir to Ghana.