South Africa: Hostility Towards Any Section of Society Is a Betrayal of the ANC Character

analysis

Radical Economic Transformation is the policy of the ANC, not of an individual. Therefore, whoever emerges victorious as the president of the ANC in December is expected to implement radical economic transformation.

On the occasion of the celebration of its centenary, the ANC acknowledged and appreciated that it has survived over the past 100 years due, among other things, to its ability to uphold and build unity across a broad front of South Africans and progressive forces in the world in pursuit of a humane cause.

This is expressed in the 2012 Strategy and Tactics which provides the ANC with a broader strategic framework within which to pursue the National Democratic Revolution in a long walk to a national democratic society.

It is within the above ANC's well pronounced political strategic posture that I find it very laughable, if it were not a tragedy and betrayal of the ANC character, for some of the ANC members especially in the National Executive Committee (NEC) to define the ANC outside of the middle and vice versa.

This new disturbing, bigoted and un-ANC tendency manifests itself through regurgitated epithets meant to isolate the black middle class from the electoral base of the ANC,...