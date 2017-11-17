South Africa: Analysis - With ANC Struggling to Perform, the DA Hopefuls Compete for Gauteng Leadership

analysis

In a country consumed by current political contest of the ANC kind, another long-term race that could have long-term implications will climax this weekend. It is sometimes forgotten that there is such a thing as provincial politics in the DA, partly because it has never been particularly important. However, such is the terrible recent record of governance in Gauteng by the provincial ANC that there is now finally something to play for. It is looking more and more likely that the ANC will lose Gauteng in 2019, almost no matter what happens in that other contest in December. Should that happen, it will only have itself to blame. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

It is probably common cause by now that South Africa is inured to scandal. Day after day we hear about these leaks, this claim, and that accompanying lack of prosecution. But in Gauteng, there is something special, different, about the Esidimeni Life scandal. The arbitration hearings chaired by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke have been coaxing the most awful and riveting testimony from people who allowed more than 140 mentally ill people to die in horrible conditions. The testimony has heard about people being locked in sheds, about...