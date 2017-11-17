South Africa: Minister Jeff Radebe Addresses Annual Township Entrepreneurs Alliance, 18 Nov

press release

Minister Radebe to deliver a keynote address at the Annual Township Entrepreneurs Alliance

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation and Chairperson of the National Planning Commission, Jeff Radebe, will deliver a keynote address at the 3rd Annual Township Entrepreneurs Alliance (TEA) on 18 November 2017 to be held in Tembisa.

The TEA in an initiative of Bulelani Balabala, who is one of the 37 selected National Development Plan (NDP) Youth Ambassadors, an initiative of the Department of Planning Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME). The NDP Youth Ambassador programme is intended to mobilise young people to play a part in building the country's economy and contribute to reducing poverty, unemployment and inequality.

The TEA is a platform for entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs to engage, learn, access mentorship, and skills necessary to start and operate a business. It emerged out of a need to develop and grow township entrepreneurs so that they have a long lasting sustainable and profitable businesses that will create employment.

TEA targets entrepreneurs from all the townships in South Africa and is aimed at the development of township entrepreneurs. The event is supported by various notable private sector organisations which include, Proudly South African, CISCO, Standard Bank, Tsogo Sun, and Flower Media.

Issued by: Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation