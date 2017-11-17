17 November 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Jeff Radebe Addresses Annual Township Entrepreneurs Alliance, 18 Nov

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Minister Radebe to deliver a keynote address at the Annual Township Entrepreneurs Alliance

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation and Chairperson of the National Planning Commission, Jeff Radebe, will deliver a keynote address at the 3rd Annual Township Entrepreneurs Alliance (TEA) on 18 November 2017 to be held in Tembisa.

The TEA in an initiative of Bulelani Balabala, who is one of the 37 selected National Development Plan (NDP) Youth Ambassadors, an initiative of the Department of Planning Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME). The NDP Youth Ambassador programme is intended to mobilise young people to play a part in building the country's economy and contribute to reducing poverty, unemployment and inequality.

The TEA is a platform for entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs to engage, learn, access mentorship, and skills necessary to start and operate a business. It emerged out of a need to develop and grow township entrepreneurs so that they have a long lasting sustainable and profitable businesses that will create employment.

TEA targets entrepreneurs from all the townships in South Africa and is aimed at the development of township entrepreneurs. The event is supported by various notable private sector organisations which include, Proudly South African, CISCO, Standard Bank, Tsogo Sun, and Flower Media.

Issued by: Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

South Africa

'Political Leader Chris Hani's Killer Still Shows No Remorse'

Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus has not shown enough remorse for murdering the SACP leader, Justice Minister Michael… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.