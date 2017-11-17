17 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Afriforum's Private Prosecution Plan Under Way With Jiba in Sights

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

When AfriForum announced that it was setting up a private prosecutions unit to take on cases that the state declined to prosecute, there was much scepticism. There still is - but there's no doubt that the group is really going for it. On Thursday, AfriForum revealed that the latest target in its sights is former acting NPA head Nomgcobo Jiba, less than a month after stating that President Zuma's son Duduzane is being pursued. Whether these attempts are successful or not, the fact that it's come to this is a depressing benchmark of the state of our criminal justice system. By REBECCA DAVIS.

To say that there is bad blood between Gerrie Nel and Nomgcobo Jiba would be understating things. It was deputy director of public prosecutions Jiba who succeeded in ensuring that state prosecutor Nel was arrested by armed policemen in front of his wife and children in 2008, and charged with fraud, perjury, and defeating the ends of justice. Those charges were later dropped.

Now, the tables have turned. It is Nel who has given notice of his intention to prosecute Jiba. The charges? Fraud, perjury, and defeating the ends of justice.

The story of how we got...

South Africa

'Political Leader Chris Hani's Killer Still Shows No Remorse'

Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus has not shown enough remorse for murdering the SACP leader, Justice Minister Michael… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.