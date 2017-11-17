South Africa: Afriforum's Private Prosecution Plan Under Way With Jiba in Sights

analysis

When AfriForum announced that it was setting up a private prosecutions unit to take on cases that the state declined to prosecute, there was much scepticism. There still is - but there's no doubt that the group is really going for it. On Thursday, AfriForum revealed that the latest target in its sights is former acting NPA head Nomgcobo Jiba, less than a month after stating that President Zuma's son Duduzane is being pursued. Whether these attempts are successful or not, the fact that it's come to this is a depressing benchmark of the state of our criminal justice system. By REBECCA DAVIS.

To say that there is bad blood between Gerrie Nel and Nomgcobo Jiba would be understating things. It was deputy director of public prosecutions Jiba who succeeded in ensuring that state prosecutor Nel was arrested by armed policemen in front of his wife and children in 2008, and charged with fraud, perjury, and defeating the ends of justice. Those charges were later dropped.

Now, the tables have turned. It is Nel who has given notice of his intention to prosecute Jiba. The charges? Fraud, perjury, and defeating the ends of justice.

The story of how we got...