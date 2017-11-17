16 November 2017

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Arrives in Botswana for the 4th Session of SA-Botswana Bi-National Commission

President Jacob Zuma has this evening arrived in Botswana to participate in and co-chair the 4th Session of the South Africa- Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC).

President Zuma and President Seretse Khama Ian Khama will tomorrow, 17 November 2017, co-chair the BNC session.

The SA-Botswana BNC is preceded by a Ministerial session held today, 16 November 2017, to consider and adopt the draft Agreed Minutes and Joint Communique negotiated by Senior Officials on 14-15 November 2017, as well as the agenda and programme for the Heads of State session.

During the BNC, both countries are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation on Tourism.

South Africa and Botswana enjoy cordial relations which are informed by cultural ties and geographical proximity. They also cooperate on a wide range of areas including, transport, trade and investment, health, education, environmental issues, water, science and technology, agriculture, justice, immigration, energy, finance, culture, security and sports.

The two countries meet annually at the level of the Heads of State within the framework of the BNC to review bilateral cooperation and discuss issues of common interest.

South Africa remains one of Botswana's major trading partners. At present, a number of South African companies are currently operating in Botswana in various sectors.

President Zuma is accompanied by Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; Ms Naledi Pandor, Minister of Science and Technology; Dr Rob Davies, Minister of Trade and Industry; Ms Nomvula Mokonyane, Minister of Water and Sanitation and Ms Tokozile Xasa, Minister of Tourism.

