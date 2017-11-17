South Africa: Security Guards Assaulted With Rifles in Botched Cash-in-Transit Heist

Two security guards were seriously injured in a botched cash-in-transit heist on the N4, between Nelspruit and Matsulu, in Mpumalanga on Friday morning.

"They were not shot at. They sustained injuries after they were assaulted with rifles," Sergeant Gerald Sedibe told News24.

The two guards were treated at the scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment.

Sedibe said a group of at least 10 armed men, travelling in three vehicles, opened fire at the armoured G4S vehicle while it was in motion, until it came to a halt.

"They [the gang] were travelling in two white Toyota and Isuzu bakkies and a Jeep Cherokee. They failed to get the money," Sedibe said.

It was not immediately clear why the men failed to take the money.

They fled the scene and no arrests were made.

Sedibe asked anyone with information that might lead to the suspects' arrest to call Warrant Officer Zephaniah Phiri on 082 449 0339.

Source: News24