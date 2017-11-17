Photo: New Zimbabwe

From left, Justice Minister Happyton Bonyongwe, Army Commander Constantine Chiwenga and President Robert Mugabe (file photo),

Eight of Zanu PF’s 10 Provincial Coordinating Committees (PCC) have called on President Robert Mugabe to step down as President of Zimbabwe and President and First Secretary of the party saying he has lost control of the party and government business due to incapacitation stemming from his advanced age.

The provinces also said President Mugabe has allowed the formation of cabals.

The Zanu PF Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) has made seven resolutions, key among them a call on President Robert Mugabe to step down as the First Secretary of the revolutionary party.

The PCC also called for the convening of a special central committee meeting within 48 hours to discuss the current political situation.

The PCC meeting also called for the renunciation of the G40 cabal, and resolved that there be a revocation and annulment of the suspensions and expulsions that took place after the party’s 2014 congress.

Members who attended the meeting also unanimously agreed to mobilise for, and attend a solidarity march slated for Saturday the 18 th at the Zimbabwe Grounds in Harare in support of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces’ interventions to stabilise the economy and defuse a potential political instability that was threatening peace.

Cde Fanuel Chikomba the party provincial secretary for administration read out the agenda of the meeting before the house endorsed the proposals.

Cde Tommy Mwanza proposed that former Vice President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa retains his post in the party, a position also shared by Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, who said the former vice president’s dismissal was not endorsed by the central committee as per the constitution of the party.

Provincial war veterans leader Cde Cornelius Muhoni and Mashonaland West Minister of State Cde Webster Shamu told the coordinating committee that the move taken by the ZDF was necessary in quelling a potential threat to national security posed by Zanu PF’s intra party squabbles.

The meeting heard that the party is supreme over individuals, who had turned it into their personal project, and were glorified unnecessarily.

In Masvingo, the Zanu PF Masvingo province has convened an urgent provincial coordinating committee meeting where Cde Ailess Baloyi, the party’s vice chairman read out the resolutions with the first one being that the province is calling for the immediate resignation of the Zanu PF First Secretary and President, Cde Robert Mugabe.

Cde Baloyi said in the event that Cde Mugabe refuses to resign, the province recommends that he is recalled from both the party and government.

The province also said they are in solidarity with the action taken by the ZDF led by General Constantino Chiwenga.

Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira and Zanu PF chief whip Cde Lovemore Matuke also said they are now working to rebuild the party that had been invaded by selfish elements.

The province also resolved to attend the war veterans’ solidarity rally penciled for this Saturday.

Moving on to Mashonaland East province, the party has called on President Mugabe to resign, failure of which the party will recall him.

The motion was read by provincial chairperson Cde Bernard Makokove at an emergency provincial coordinating committee meeting at the provincial headquarters in Marondera.

The province said it supports the action taken by the ZDF to restore sanity in Zanu PF and recommended for action against members of the G40 cabal.

There were also recommendations for the central committee to convene a special meeting within 48hours to re-align the party with current developments.

Former women’s league national political commissar Cde Marble Chinomona, former provincial chairman Cde Joel Biggie Matiza and provincial war veterans’ chairperson Cde Daniel Sigauke supported the motions.

The party has also called on members from all districts to come in their thousands for the solidarity march with the ZDF in Harare on Saturday.

The Zanu PF Midlands provincial executive has unanimously resolved to recall President Mugabe from both the party and government and they have called for an urgent central committee meeting to re-align the party ahead of the 2018 general elections.

The resolution was made during a provincial coordinating meeting at the party’s Convention Centre in Gweru.

The province proclaimed solidarity with the ZDF for stopping the rot and capture of the party and government by the G40 cabal.

Zanu PF central committee member and war veterans secretary general Cde Victor Matemadanda told party members that Zanu PF does not belong to a family and implored them to bury their differences and embrace everyone as the nation charts its course.

The province which is working side by side with war veterans is inviting every Zimbabwean for a solidarity rally in Harare and transport to ferry people has been availed in all the districts in the province.

Meanwhile, the province went on to reaffirm that former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was fired unprocedurally from the party and government is still a central committee member.

In Mashonaland Central, the Zanu PF Mashonaland Central Provincial Coordinating Committee has resolved the recalling of President Mugabe as party president and the resignation of Dr Grace Mugabe as Secretary for Women’s League.

Zanu PF Politburo member Cde Chen Chimutengwende said illegal suspensions and expulsions have divided the party.

Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Minister Advocate Martin Dinha said the party was captured by a few individuals for personal gain which is being corrected now.

The meeting applauded the role played by the defence forces in plucking out rogue elements within the party while also recommending the expulsions of Cde Dickson Mafios who was the chairman, secretary for administration Cde Wonder Mashange and the provincial youth league secretary for administration Cde Karima.

The Zanu PF Harare Province PCC has resolved that President Mugabe should retire from his duties and support the ZDF Commander for uprooting the culprits destabilising the party.

Zanu PF Politburo member Cde Clevaria Chizema also said as women they have to respect the President by acknowledging his job as a leader and wish to see him retire.

Other party members have expressed their support to the resolutions adding that they wish to see President Mugabe being an adviser after retiring and accept the move taken by the ZDF Commander.

National Assembly member for Harare East constituency Cde Terrence Mukupe also said the outcome of the unfolding events in the Zanu PF political terrain will bring positive results since all the members who were corrupt will no longer be tolerated but to face the wrath of the law.

The meeting has also called for the party to convene a special committee meeting within 48 hours to realign the party in line with the current political developments.

Zanu PF Manicaland Province also said the President must resign or risk being recalled by the party.

The province’s PCC meeting saw members unanimously agreeing that there had been infiltration of the party by individuals bent on destroying it from within as well as enriching themselves.

There was also a call for the central committee meeting to realign the party to make it functional.

On the slated solidarity march in Harare, the Manicaland branch said it has secured 33 buses to be used to ferry those who wish to attend the march that will see people congregating at Robert Mugabe Square then walking to the State House.

There was also consensus that Cde Mike Madiro takes over the chairmanship of the province while Cde Happiness Nyakuedzwa was selected as Women’s League secretary with Cde Tawanda Mukodza winning the approval of the Youth League.

In Bulawayo, the Zanu PF Provincial Coordinating Committee has called for the recalling of the party’s President and First Secretary Cde Robert Mugabe while calling for the re-admission of Cde Mnangagwa as the new party leader.

Addressing party supporters this Friday (today), Zanu PF provincial chairman Cde Dennis Ndlovu said his executive has decided to recall President Mugabe as its leader for fanning factionalism in the party.

Cde Ndlovu said his province supports the intervention of the army in trying to bring normalcy in the country while calling for the reinstatement of all expelled party cadres saying Cde Mnangagwa should be appointed interim party leader.

Cde Ndlovu urged the province to shun unnecessary divisions which he said destroy the party in the province.