Photo: Nairobi News

Nasa supporters welcome Raila Odinga at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Five people died on Friday as Nasa supporters welcomed Raila Odinga in a march that turned chaotic.

In a statement, police spokesman George Kinoti said the five were stoned to death in mob justice incidents during the march.

"We are however aware that sections of the mobs accompanying the NASA convoy, looted property and five (5) persons were killed by stoning in different incidences after having been caught stealing by enraged crowds. Two were stoned along Landies Road, two next to country bus station and one along Racecourse Road," read the statement in part.

Police claimed no live bullets were fired during the incident as police arrived after the mob had killed the five.

"Sadly, these incidences occurred before the Police arrived at the various scenes. All these incidences are under investigation. Secondly, we wish to refute claims that a vehicle in the convoy was shot at by a officer and reiterate our position that no live ammunition was used today by any officer," read the statement.

Police have called upon anyone whose property was destroyed to report to the nearest police station reiterating their mission to protect the lives and property of all Kenyans.

"we are aware that several innocent Kenyans had their property looted, vandalised or vehicles stoned by the mobs that accompanied the NASA leaders, or while headed to join the convoys, especially along Mombasa road, Outer Ring Road, Airport North Road, Jogoo Road and Haille Sellasie Road. In this regard therefore, we call upon anyone who may have been assaulted or lost property in any way to report to the nearest Police Station for further action," they stated.

Nasa supporters had accused police of using live ammunition as they clashed with them at along Jogoo road and Haile Selasie avenue.