Kenya: Raila - I Expected Red Carpet From Uhuru, Not Teargas

Photo: Nairobi News

Nasa supporters welcome Raila Odinga at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta over what he claims is use of unnecessary force by security operatives towards his supporters.

Mr Odinga said he expected a different welcome -a red carpet by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

"I am disappointed with Uhuru Kenyatta. I expected him to come and welcome me at the airport. But he has sent these boys to teargas me for no reason at all. These are some of the things we are fighting against," Raila explained.

He addressed a gathering of his supporters at Upper Hill after police thwarted his bid to enter Uhuru Park.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, addressing the same gathering, claimed members of the outlawed Mungiki sect had infiltrated the police.

"The Police and GSU have been deployed to frustrate us but failed. When we got to Muthurwa Matiang'i (Interior Secretary) sent Mungiki. This is why the government must fall," said Khalwale.

Raila's return marked a chaotic day, with police engaged in battles with thousands of his supporters.

Scores were injured in the process and property of unknown value destroyed.