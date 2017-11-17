17 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Calls for President Mugabe's Resignation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Harare — Zanu-PF provincial structures in all the country's 10 provinces met today and called for the resignation of their First Secretary, President Robert Mugabe.

They also called for the resignation of women's league Secretary and First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe from the party.

The structures also said the party should convene a special Central Committee meeting in two days to realign the revolutionary party with current political developments.

The provinces also demanded the reinstatement of former Vice President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa whom they said was dismissed without endorsement of the central committee.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Zimbabwe

Mugabe Opponents Plan Big March on Saturday

Several major world powers and even members of the president's party have indicated they would like to see President… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.